BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors face one key challenge in the case of the adoptive parents of missing boys Orrin and Orson West: securing murder convictions without the bodies of either of the missing boys. But the district attorney says that won’t stop this case from going to trial.

A grand jury charged Trezell and Jacqueline West with five criminal charges including two counts of second-murder and child abuse and falsely reporting an emergency.

“Naturally the first two charges face the most time in state prison: murder,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “It’s charged as murder in the second degree. That carries 15 years to life. But with two victims, the potential penalty […] or maximum possible penalty if convicted […] is 30 years to life.”

Zimmer said she could not comment on how law enforcement knows the boys are dead, but she said evidence revealed when they died.

“The investigation has revealed that Orrin and Orson West are deceased,” said Zimmer. “The investigation also revealed they died three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing.”

Law enforcement has not found the bodies of either of the missing boys. Zimmer said there’s still enough evidence to take the case to trial.

“We did that through direct and circumstantial evidence, and the grand jury was convinced,” said Zimmer. “The fact that law enforcement has not found the bodies does not preclude a murder prosecution. As a matter of fact, there have been many hundreds of what we call ‘no body homicides’ prosecuted across the United States successfully.”

Zimmer said she could not comment on why the parents were charged second-degree murder instead of first degree murder, which carries more severe penalties.

Local attorney David Torres said the answer lies in the legal definitions of these two crimes.

“First degree murder is premeditated murder. It’s willful, deliberate, and premeditated. Second degree murder is a bit different,” said Torres. “Although it may not be premeditated, it can still be willful. If there was a situation where, because of the actions of these parents these children suffered, more likely than not, that could be second degree as well.”

Wednesday’s news conference ended with a number of other key questions unanswered. Zimmer didn’t comment on why the West parents face child abuse charges, or if anyone else was going to be arrested in this case. She said we’ll learn more as the trial moves forward.

“Because the facts of the case are to be what we produce in the trial,” Zimmer said. “Because we want both the prosecution and the defense to have a fair trial in this case. There will be justice for Orrin and Orson.”

Jacqueline and Trezell West are in the Kern County jail, due in court for arraignment Thursday.