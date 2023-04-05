BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public interest in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West has forced the Kern County Superior Court to accommodate a fervent online audience and with it, issues of sidestepping court media guidelines.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are on trial for the alleged murders of their two adopted young sons, Orrin, 3, and Orson, 4. The boys were reported missing in late 2020 from their California City home. After more than a year of search and investigation, the Kern County District Attorney charged the couple with second-degree murder and other charges in March 2022.

Orson West, 3 (L), Orrin West, 4 (R)

The trial began on March 28 with cameras allowed for two days of opening statements. Those who couldn’t make it inside the courtroom could listen through an audio stream provided by the Kern County Superior Court.

The court has not been in session this week.

Kern County Superior Court Public Affairs Officer Kristin Davis told KGET.com hundreds have logged on to the proceedings. The number grew over the first three days of the trial.

On March 28, the trial had 948 listeners. On March 29, 1,425 listened. On March 30, 1,797 listened, according to Davis.

“This is the first time there has been a need to increase the number of licensees to accommodate the number of people accessing the audio livestream,” Davis said in an email.

“We hadn’t run into an issue with the number of people listening in, until the West case.”

The court has upped the amount of people who can listen in to 800.

With a highly sensitive case, Judge Charles Brehmer has implemented restrictions for what is allowed to be recorded. There are no cameras allowed for witness testimony, but the audio is streamed through the Kern County Superior Court’s website.

Some don’t play by the rules, however.

Davis said she is aware of illegal streaming of proceedings on other platforms and will bring it to the court’s attention.

The Wests’ trial is taking place in Department 4 at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield. You can listen in on the trial when it is in session using this link.

The trial resumes on April 10.