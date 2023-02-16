Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March of last year on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys representing Trezell and Jacqueline West in the deaths of their young adopted sons requested evidence Thursday, including a two-hour interview in which one of the couple’s other children allegedly made a statement defense counsel says forms the crux of the prosecution’s case.

Alekxia Torres Stallings, one of the attorneys representing Jacqueline West, repeatedly said Orrin and Orson West were abducted as she enumerated for Judge Charles R. Brehmer the information the defense is missing. She did not elaborate on what the child allegedly said.

Attorneys will meet Feb. 23 to go over any remaining evidence that’s not in the defense’s possession, and a motions hearing will be held March 1.

Prosecutors allege Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020, from their California City home. Their bodies have not been found.

Trezell West, 36, told authorities the boys were playing outside while he gathered firewood. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out the boys had vanished. Jacqueline West, 33, backed up their claims.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield. A gag order bars attorneys, investigators and witnesses from publicly commenting on evidence or releasing documents.

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty, among other offenses.

Torres Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez represent Jacqueline West. Timothy Hennessy and Victor Nasser represent Trezell West.

Prosecutor Eric Smith said body-worn camera footage taken by California City police from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, 2020, have been provided to the defense. He said he will review the other requests ahead of their Feb. 23 meeting.

Torres Stallings told the court there is a two-hour recorded interview with one of the other children who had been in the Wests’ custody. She said she has received three shorter videos of the interview, but wants the entire unmodified recording.

Torres Stallings also requested dispatch logs from the first week after the boys were reported missing, all recorded cellphone and email messages made by Child Protective Services in connection with the case for the week after their disappearance and surveillance video taken Dec. 21, 2020, showing the boys walking down a street together.

She also is requesting “comfort calls” recorded by law enforcement. These are calls made by foster parents or caseworkers to a birth parent whose child has been removed, and in which the child and birth parent can speak to each other.