BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members and family gathered in Friday to honor the lives of Orson and Orrin West.

The DA’s office confirmed their deaths this week, charging their adoptive parents with murder. Neither of the boys’ bodies have been found.

“We’re still asking the question, ‘Where are the boys?’ That ain’t changed,” family friend Keisha Stevenson said.

“We need their bodies. They need a proper burial, proper closure for their families. There will never be proper closure, because they’re not here.”

This week the boys’ adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty to murdering the two brothers. They are being held without bail and are scheduled for trial for May 23.

If you know anything about what happened to Orrin and Orson West, you are urged to call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.