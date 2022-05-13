BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder trial of the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West has been postponed to July.

Trezell and Jaqueline West had been scheduled for trial later this month, but on Friday defense counsel requested the case be moved to July 25. Judge Judith K. Dulcich granted the motion.

Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reportedly last seen Dec. 21, 2020, playing outside the California City home where they lived with the Wests.

The Wests were indicted in March on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.

Prosecutors say the boys died three months before they were reported missing. Their bodies have not been found.

Trezell West, 35, told authorities the boys were playing outside while he gathered firewood. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out the boys had vanished.

Information received a week later led to the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department, which eventually took over the investigation from California City police. Dozens of searches were conducted, as well as digging at sites in Bakersfield and California City.

Four other children who were in the custody of the Wests were taken into protective custody.