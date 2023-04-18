BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors were shown surveillance footage Tuesday in which murder suspects Trezell and Jacqueline West visited multiple locations on Dec. 19, 2020, after dropping off four of their six children with relatives.

The Wests said they kept their two youngest — Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3 — with them after leaving the Bakersfield home of Trezell West’s parents. Receipts and statements from the couple indicated they stopped at a convenience store, grocery store and McDonald’s before eventually heading back to their California City home.

Bakersfield police Detective Kyle McNabb reviewed footage from those locations. He spotted Trezell and Jacqueline West.

Orrin and Orson, however, were nowhere to be seen, the detective said.

Prosecutors allege the boys died in September 2020, months before the Wests reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty and falsely reporting an emergency and face life terms in prison if convicted. They were indicted in March 2022.

Their trial began March 28 and is expected to wrap up in early June.

McNabb and other detectives testified Tuesday to footage of the Wests taken in the days before the boys were reported missing and also in September.

