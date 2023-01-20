Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing has been pushed to next week to determine whether attorneys are ready for trial in the case of the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West.

Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, are due back in court Wednesday. Their attorneys on Friday morning requested the new hearing date.

Trial is currently set for Jan. 30. The Wests are charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses.

Prosecutors allege Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield.

A criminal protective order bars the Wests from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children. Prosecutors sought the order out of concerns the Wests would influence the children about the criminal case.