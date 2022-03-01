CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — It has been over a year that the community has been waiting for justice to arrive.

Tuesday, both adoptive parents, Trezell And Jaqueline West, were charged with second-degree murder.

Biological cousin to the West brothers, Rosanna Wills made her emotions clear just minutes after hearing news of the charges filed against 33-year-old adoptive father Trezell West.

“Now the truth is out, the truth is out and this is the beginning of a long journey to justice and we will hold every last one of them accountable!” Wills said.

Jaqueline and Trezell West are now under custody with no bail.

Both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.

Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reportedly last seen Dec. 21, 2020, playing outside the home where they lived with adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West.

“It’s a lot for our family, we are losing our loved ones this year and this is not good, we were looking for a different outcome but it is a huge weight off our shoulders but now we got our answers, now we know who did it.” Wills said.

Multiple searches, hundreds of tips and interviews have led to this moment where many have asked, “Where are the boys?”

Both Trezell and Jaqueline West have been booked into the Metropolitan jail in Downtown Bakersfield. They are being held with no bail.

And their first appearance in court is scheduled for March 3.