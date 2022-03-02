This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has scheduled a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the arrests of the adoptive parents of the missing California City boys Orrin and Orson West, who are now presumed dead.

Zimmer said the investigation has revealed the boys are dead and died three months before reported missing.

BPD Chief Greg Terry, retiring California City Police Chief Jon Walker and BPD Robert Pair were present.

Zimmer said the bodies of Orrin and Orson West have not been found, but that fact does not preclude a prosecution. She added that she can recall two successful no-body prosecutions in Kern County and there may be more.

“This is not the outcome that we and so many others had hoped and prayed for,” Chief Greg Terry said. He added that there will not be a resolution in this case until the boys are brought home.

Trezell and Jacqueline West were indicted Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency. They were arrested around 7 p.m. in western Kern County.

The indictment charges the adoptive parents with the boys’ deaths. The first 2 counts — the murder counts — carry a total potential penalty of 30 years to life in prison. Willful cruelty charges carries six years.

The grand jury returned a “true bill” on the indictment against the defendants, and Judge Colette M. Humphrey approved a warrant for their arrest. The indictment took place over three months.

Zimmer said she can’t discuss the evidence in the case, but there was enough direct and circumstantial evidence to convince the grand jury that a murder was committed.

Jaqueline and Trezell West are due in court Thursday where they will be formally arraigned.

The other four children who were in the custody of the Wests remain in protective custody.

Cal City Chief Jon Walker said his resignation has nothing to do with the case. He said he’s done his best and it’s time to move on.