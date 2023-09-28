BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After dozens of searches, scores of interviews, months of investigation, weeks of trial, and, lastly, a plea on the part of a defense attorney asking her client receive probation, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West on Thursday were sentenced to life terms in prison.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, accused of killing the young boys in three years ago, were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, plus four years.

As the Wests were sentenced, sniffling was heard from members of the audience, some of them biological family of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, others members of the public who have followed the case from the beginning.

The Wests reported the boys missing in December 2020. Prosecutors say the couple killed them three months earlier and disposed of the bodies, then fabricated a tale of how the boys disappeared from their backyard, apparently kidnapped.

A son’s testimony

The key witness in the case proved to be another child in the Wests’ home.

Their eldest biological son — the Wests had four adopted sons and two biological sons — told investigators and testified in court he saw Orrin dead in the family’s Bakersfield apartment about a week before they moved to California City in September 2020.

“I touched his body and it was cold,” the boy told investigators when asked how he knew Orrin was dead. He said he didn’t tell anyone because his parents said it would split up the family.

Within a week of Orrin’s death, Orson disappeared, the boy said. The other children in the home also said they hadn’t seen the two for a long time before they were reported missing.

The boys’ bodies have not been found.

A motive for the killings remains unclear, but prosecutor Eric Smith said the Wests abused their adopted children. He said abuse led to Orrin’s death — and a decision to kill Orson, too.

“This case was prosecuted because the evidence was overwhelming that Trezell and Jacqueline West murdered those two boys,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a press conference held after sentencing and the lifting of a gag order that previously barred attorneys from commenting.

There have been no videos, photos or any other trace of the children since September 2020, Zimmer said. If the defense had evidence showing they were still alive after that date, they would have presented it, she said.

Any new, viable leads on the bodies’ whereabouts will be investigated, Zimmer said.

This article will be updated.