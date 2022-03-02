BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Orrin and Orson West were first reported missing from their home in California City on Dec. 21, 2020.

Many of the missing pieces in this case started to fall in place over the last 24 hours.

Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer revealed new details in the murder indictment handed down Tuesday along with the news we had all feared would be coming.

Knowing that Orrin and Orson West are actually dead is tugging at the heartstrings of many in the community. Wednesday night, the community that searched and prayed directed anger at adoptive parents, Jaqueline and Trezell West, who cried wolf and remained silent for over a year.

Fourteen months ago, Jaqueline and Trezell West stood in front of their California City home and pleaded with the community to help search for their missing adopted boys.

“That’s all I want, is to find my babies. I searched a bunch of corners, I searched and searched and I called their names,” said Trezell West, the adoptive father.

For more than a year, the community prayed the boys would return home. They searched and raised reward money, but little did they know, authorities had already uncovered a huge piece of the case.

“Investigation has revealed that Orrin and Orson West are deceased. The investigation has also revealed that they died three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing,” Zimmer said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

“This is not the outcome, that we and so many have hoped and prayed for in this case and there will not be a resolution in this case until those boys are brought home,” added Chief Greg Terry of the Bakersfield Police Department at the conference.

Over the past 24 hours, several charges were filed and both parents were arrested.

Hours before the arrest, Trezell West was tracked down by 17 News at a post office in Edison, witnesses report seeing him take-off in an RV that was found Tuesday evening about 17 miles west of Bakersfield, that is where the arrest took place.

For more than a year, worried people all over the country have asked: “Where are the boys?”

Now, a different question:

“The question now is where are the boys’ bodies?” said Rosanna Wills, Orrin and Orson’s biological cousin. “We want to bring them home to give them a proper burial.”

“The bodies of Orrin and Orson been found? The answer to that is ‘no,'” Zimmer said.

Many more questions still remain. Zimmer said she could not comment on whether there would be any more arrests.

“It’s painful to the family, these kids didn’t have a chance in this world, so I’m just,” said Keisha Stevenson, a biological family friend, as she began to sob.

The little words that the biological family are left with are sending a strong message to Jaqueline and Trezell.

“If you didn’t do the right thing, do the right thing now and tell us where they are now.” Wills said.

The biological family has informed us that there will be a candlelight vigil in honor of the boys Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Bell Courthouse.