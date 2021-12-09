Skip to content
Where Are The Boys
Toy drive underway in honor of missing Cal City Boys Orson and Orrin West
Video
Biological father of Orson and Orrin West remains hopeful 10 months after their disappearance from California City
Video
10 months later: Orrin and Orson West remain missing from California City
Kern residents flock to California City ahead of 10-months after 'Cal City Boys'went missing
Video
California City boys Orson and Orrin West remain missing 9 months later
Video
More Where Are The Boys Headlines
California City boys Orson and Orrin West remain missing nearly 200 days later
Video
BPD Chief Greg Terry discusses case of missing West boys, department’s $133M budget
Video
BPD Chief Greg Terry discusses latest in case of missing West boys
Video
BPD releases information regarding investigation into missing California City toddlers
Video
4 months after disappearance, community remains hopeful of finding missing West boys
Video
KGET Exclusive: BPD discusses Orrin, Orson West investigation on 100th day of their disappearance
Video
100 Days Missing: What we’ve learned since Orrin and Orson West disappeared
Video
KGET.com Exclusive: 17s Perla Shaheen answers questions on the Orrin and Orson West investigation
Video
Orrin, Orson West are 2 of 65,202 children reported missing in 2020 statewide
Video
Mayor Karen Goh releases video message on Orrin and Orson West
Video