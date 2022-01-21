Michael Bowers

Well-known and respected visionary with the capacity to provide communication strategies and direction for the business’ various platforms. Over 10 years of professional experience formulating advanced concepts and solutions that demand a high degree of, creativity, innovation, technological expertise, and ingenuity. Newly appointed to the Planning Commission for the city of Bakersfield and currently the Director of Public Relations and Business Development for Centric Healthcare in Bakersfield, CA. Progressive thinker and has served on many boards and community campaigns in Kern County.

Leadership: Expert in allocating appropriate talent and resources in all communications initiatives and guiding them to completion. Creation and development of annual strategic communication plans for all business platforms and executes key elements of the plan while simultaneously providing guidelines, tools, templates, and role delegation for elements to be executed in the plans. Experience in management, supervising cumulatively 50 field staff, interns, and volunteers throughout various levels of leadership.

Strategy and Analytics: Instrumental in securing over $4.2 million dollars in community funding. Executed press and internal communication campaigns. Led in the financial accountability and allocation of funds from top down. Facilitate community recognition programs, legislative drills, community outreach and strategic planning.

Innovative: Challenge the status quo of the business and the business department and seek out new creative and innovative ways and opportunities for elevating the business’s brand. Continuously stays abreast of current technology and advances.

Community/Collaborations: Formerly served as the Deputy District Director for Senator Andy Vidak, 14th Senate District, and Senior Field Representative for Congressman David Valadao. Partnered with a multitude of educational institutions, charity fundraisers, civil and justice advocacy projects, economic development training and community engagement projects.

Professional Affiliations / Recognitions: Housing & Opportunity of Kern (Chairman of the Board), Kern Health Systems (Board of Director), City of Bakersfield. (Member) Kern Law Enforcement Foundation (Board of Director), Alzheimer’s Association (Former Board of Director), Boys of Color (Mentor), Upside Academy, Inc. (Former Board of Director), The Patricia Jean Foundation (Board of Director) and Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Council (Member).