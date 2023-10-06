This October join Countryside Market & Restaurants and the American Heart Association to spread love and awareness for heart health. Get ready for a month of unity and giving. Mark your calendars and be part of this incredible journey to support heart health and the American Heart Association. Visit any Countryside Market & Restaurant locations to make a donation that helps make a lasting change. Lets make a difference, one heart at a time.
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
5848 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
1631 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93307
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
9741 S Enos Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93311
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
31110 7th Standard Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93314
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
8139 E Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93307
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
4700 Coffee Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93308
|Countryside Market & Restaurants
21959 CA-46, Lost Hills, CA 93249
You can also make an online donation by visiting 2023 Kern County Heart & Stroke Walk.