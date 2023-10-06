This October join Countryside Market & Restaurants and the American Heart Association to spread love and awareness for heart health. Get ready for a month of unity and giving. Mark your calendars and be part of this incredible journey to support heart health and the American Heart Association. Visit any Countryside Market & Restaurant locations to make a donation that helps make a lasting change. Lets make a difference, one heart at a time.

Countryside Market & Restaurants

5848 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Countryside Market & Restaurants

1631 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Countryside Market & Restaurants

9741 S Enos Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Countryside Market & Restaurants

31110 7th Standard Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93314 Countryside Market & Restaurants

8139 E Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Countryside Market & Restaurants

4700 Coffee Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Countryside Market & Restaurants

21959 CA-46, Lost Hills, CA 93249

You can also make an online donation by visiting 2023 Kern County Heart & Stroke Walk.