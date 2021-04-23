Organ donor saves local man’s life, twice

Taft, Ca. (KGET)– Something unlikely brought these two together… and now for Kenny and Robert are joined together for life.. after a lifesaving transplant… TWICE! It’s all because of a Facebook post, Kenny Neher and Robert Wilson’s path crossed.

Robert Wilson’s liver was failing and after he found out his daughter couldn’t donate her liver due to a blood disorder, he got discouraged. So, his daughter took to social media to find his dad a match, and lo and behold, Kenny, a stranger, was willing to step up. Except one problem, he had a fatty liver. Kenny decided to see if there was something to reverse it. USC suggested a diet, so that’s what he did. For 30 days he ate well, losing 33 pounds, and got tested again, to find out he was a perfect match!

So, in 2019, Kenny donated 65% of his liver to Robert, saving his life. But Kenny didn’t stop there. Robert found out last year he would need a new kidney, and the first one to step up was none other than Kenny.

The two hope this serves as a reminder there are others waiting for lifesaving transplants. April is Donate Life Month. If you don’t have the pink dot on your license, you can always register at the DMV to become a donor.