Murder mystery for a good cause: Burrito-wielding ‘El Chano’ pens thriller to benefit cancer fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For your holiday reading enjoyment we at KGET might suggest a murder mystery. The hero is named El Chano, but the author behind the story is a good guy in an entirely different way.

El Chano is Sean Todd, who just happens to make epicly delicious breakfast burritos, which, as a two time cancer survivor, he started hand-delivering — in character — to cancer patients at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in Bakersfield.

Forgive the cultural appropriation. He’s just making light of the fact that his specialty is a staple of Mexican cuisine.

El Chano, aka Sean Todd

But now Sean Todd has something else to give — 100 percent of his share of the proceeds from “The Taco Tuesday Murders,” his new, er, first novel, co-written with a friend, Barbara Krueger.

It’s his way of giving on Giving Tuesday, a post-Thanksgiving American tradition intended to help us remember the needs of charitable organizations. In Sean’s case, that’s the Kern County Cancer Fund, which helps the families of cancer patients deal with some of the costs of their treatment.

Todd, a painting contractor in real life, says it’s all about gratitude.

“El Chano is me,” Todd said. “It’s a character I created when I was down here getting my chemo and radiation, and I decided to just have a little fun and so I dressed up as El Chano and then I started making burritos and handing them out to the chemo patients.”

Michelle Avila of the Cancer Fund says the money will be thoughtfully and appropriately spent.

“Sean Todd is a very unique character,” Avila said. “He came in dressed up as El Chano in a sarape and sombrero. And we’re looking at him, like, What is going on here? But it makes a way for people to stop, look, laugh and have fun, not be so serious. Right now, there’s too much going on with cancer and treatment — and the world. Sometimes we need to just sit back and laugh and enjoy, and with that, he’s giving from his heart,”

Don’t read fiction? Can’t handle spicy food? Don’t let that stop you on this Giving Tuesday from remembering the Kern County Cancer Fund — or whatever charitable organization is nearest to your heart.

Sean Todd makes a great burrito. He also makes a great point. Go see your doctor. Get screened.

If you’d like a copy of “The Taco Tuesday Murders,” call the Kern County Cancer Fund at (661) 862-7154 and ask how you can buy one. The books, which sell for $20, will also be available at the CBCC on Truxtun Avenue Monday through Wednesday of next week.