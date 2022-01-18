Made for more: Thousands donate to Kern County animal shelters, rescue groups as part of #BettyWhiteChallenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live. Thousands of people gave back to Kern County animal rescue groups and animal shelters on Monday in honor of the late Betty White.

It’s all a part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge — where people donate at least $5 to local animal shelters in their community on Jan. 17, what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The challenge is gaining steam on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s a list of Kern County animal services groups that have received donations so far:

Vicky Thrasher, executive director of Critters Without Litters, said they “weren’t expecting to see much as donors went.”

“We were very surprised in both the quantity of donors that came through and the fact that the vast majority of them were people who had never chosen to donate to our organization before,” Thrasher said. “We were super pleased that they thought about us when thinking about ways to try and honor someone who cared so much about animals.”

Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021, days after having a stroke. Although she was known for her career in television and film, she was an animal lover — and donated time and money to many rescues and shelters.



