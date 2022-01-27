Made For More: R.O.S.E. Mentorship Program seeks mentors for young women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more: More caring. More hope. More support. At KGET, we’re inspired by those who make this community a better place, and we’re teaming up with Adventist Health to honor them.

January is a month to thank some of those people — those who have showed us the way forward.

It’s National Mentorship Month, and if you’re a woman looking to become or find a mentor, the R.O.S.E. Mentorship Program wants to hear from you.

Founded in 1994, the program pairs a female mentor with a young woman in her junior or senior year of high school. Students are selected from high schools across Kern County, and attend monthly check-ins, professional events and more. Coordinator Susan Spears says it’s a way to give a jump start to young women who might otherwise miss out on career opportunities.

“We’re hoping to give them that extra boost,” Spears said. “So they feel confident that they can get out there and do just about anything that they put their heart to.”

The program is part of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference, taking place this year on April 28 at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Spears says the group is currently looking for mentors. Mentors come from all walks of life, not just working professionals. If you’re a woman interested in becoming a mentor, send an email to bakersfieldwomen@gmail.com. Young women who are interested in joining the program should speak with their high school guidance counselor.