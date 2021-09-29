Made for more: Local woman helps hundreds across the country lose weight

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)– Amanda Rose is the founder of the ‘Eat like a Bear’ diet. You may have seen her on the cover of Women’s World magazine for her plan. It’s essential a big salad, once a day. Simple as that.

Hundreds of people from across the country have joined in. Over a hundred have become a century bear, losing over one-hundred pounds in their weight loss journey. Melinda Conley joined the century mark and she did so with her mother, Lorrie, by her side. The process starts with a salad, but turns into so much more. Melinda says if it wasn’t for this, she doesn’t know if she’d still be around for her three boys.

For so many the hardest part is getting started. Lorrie Conley says anyone interested in joining should jump in with both feet and use the support of one another. There is an online community for those who want to try the meal plan. If you would like to get started or learn more, click here.