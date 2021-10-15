Made For More: Local students step up for Socktober drive for nonprofit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place. Adventist Health and KGET wants to honor them. One group of local students is doing just that, one sock at a time.

Without kids on campus last year, Highland Elementary School couldn’t run its annual Socktober sock drive. So when its beneficiary called principal Mary Highfield this year, it came as a bit of a surprise.

“This year, the Hope Center actually reached out to me and asked if we were going to do Socktober again.So I presented it to the staff, and they unanimously wanted to do it,” said Mary Highfield.

But it was really the kids who got this year’s Socktober off the ground. With a handful of teachers serving as facilitators, the Highland student body got to work.

“The students have created banners and flyers, you can see them all over our campus and they’re on the door. They’ve prepped the actual donation container, which is a brown paper sack, but its very colorful,” said Highfield.

Students go classroom to classroom, collecting their peers’ donations. The operation brings a smile to Highfield’s face.

“I’m a principal but I’m also a parent, so probably everything that every parent feels. You’re proud of it! You’re really proud, and you know that you’re really educating the whole child at that time,” said Highfield

The Hope Center says socks in particular are much-needed, and also inexpensive to donate.

“Everyone has a connection to socks! It’s something that families can pick up and donate pretty easily, without taking a big hit to their budget, and it’s something that has a real need,” said Highfield.

Highland set this year’s donation goal at 2,000 pairs of socks, and the students are nearly halfway there.

If you would like to help, you can drop off a pair of socks to Highland’s office at 900 Barnett St. or bring them to the Hope Center at 3311 Manor Street.

Socktober is going on now through Oct. 29.