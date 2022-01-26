Made for More: Local students dance, sing and spread positivity for the Great Kindness Challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place. Adventist Health and KGET want to honor them.

Across Kern County, and across the world, students are smiling, dancing, leaving notes. The Great Kindness Challenge runs this week, and kids across Kern have been stepping up to meet it.

“We’re trying to help everybody become the best person they can be, and make them kinder,” Downtown School eighth grader Jack Dunlap said.

It was a spirit week at Downtown School. Students donned wacky costumes and played games to help lift everyone’s spirits.

At Franklin Elementary, students and staff had dance parties with signs of encouragement. Grade schoolers also wrote notes of appreciation to teachers.

Principal Carla Tafoya says spreading kindness fosters connection in a community.

“It connects our students and our staff, and our community, and builds positive relationships,” Tafoya said.

Students at the Career Technical Education Center spread kindness through public service announcements. With the help of KHSD’s Kindness Club, CTEC’s Video Production students put on an in-class film festival.

Paulene de la Cruz, whose original song about kindness netted her first place, says her work was inspired by her friends, her teacher, and her family.

“I grew up in a family where kindness was always around, kindness is what you should share,” de la Cruz said. “I just wanted to share that kindness with people.”

The Great Kindness Challenge continues through Friday. To learn more, visit thegreatkindnesschallenge.com.