Made for more: Local couple giving away a free wedding

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- You wouldn’t even know this hidden gem is in the heart of Bakersfield, unless you knew about the Hidden Garden. The Hidden Garden started out as a dirt lot but has evolved into an oasis for couples looking to tie the knot.

This venue opened just two months before the pandemic came roaring in, halting their business, and virtually all weddings. For so many couples, their wedding day is one of the most special days, but for engaged couples, 2020 was a heartbreaking time. Owners, Jose, and his wife Jenell, saw this and knew they wanted to help. For the special couple, they’ll get a FREE *micro wedding.

Jose and Jenell want to hear your story: How did the pandemic affect you? And what would this wedding mean? To apply, click here.