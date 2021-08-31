Made for More: Houchin Community Blood Bank encouraging donors with big incentive

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)– When you give, people live. That’s Houchin Community Blood Bank’s motto. But, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many haven’t been giving. According to Rachel Parlier, the marketing manager, twenty-percent of their blood supply comes from local high schools. But, COVID-19 had other plans, forcing their much needed blood drivers to be canceled.

Right now, they in need of all blood, especially O+. Unfortunately, empty shelves are now more common. Houchin supplies our local hospitals with blood, platelets and plasma that’s used to help patients including those battling cancer and babies in the NICU. It is a need the blood bank is constantly trying to fill, to help those in some of their most crucial moments. Because of that Houchin is offering a big incentive right now. A brand-new Chevy Trailblazer donated by Three-Way Chevrolet could be yours, all you must do is donate.

Depending on what you donate can increase your chances. You can be entered up to two times for whole blood, four times for plasma and sixteen times for platelets. You have until the end of October to donate to be entered into the drawing.

If you would like to donate, click here to schedule an appointment.