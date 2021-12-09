Made for More: BC Choirs invite the community to sing & give

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place, and Adventist Health and KGET want to honor them. A trio of local choirs are doing just that.

Bakersfield College Choirs are holding a community concert Friday night, with emphasis on ‘community.’ The choirs will sing classic holiday tunes, and they’re inviting Bakersfield to sing with them.

The concert is free to attend, so the choirs are holding a canned food drive and toy drive. Instead of a ticket price, members ask that folks give what they can. The drive will benefit local food banks and the Jamison Children’s Center.

The singing will start at 6 p.m., with choirs alternating between performed pieces and sing-alongs. With choirs wrapping up their first semester back in-person, director Dr. Jennifer Garrett hopes Bakersfield is able to share their joy in being back together.

“Come and sing carols together, which we haven’t done in so long,” Garrett said. “I don’t know of anything like this in Bakersfield, especially right now. We felt like it was an opportunity to bring our community together and sing in the cold, outside.”

The concert will be held at BC’s outdoor amphitheater. Capacity will be limited to roughly 650 people, and the show will last a little over an hour. The choir will also be featuring local shops selling donuts and hot chocolate to help concertgoers stay warm and festive.