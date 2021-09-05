Local teenager launches a business to help his mom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – What started as a means to help his sick mother has gone viral. 14-year-old Kevin Esparza decided to start a “bolis” or ice pops sale to provide for his household. His mother, Maria Esparza, 48, suffers from multiple health diseases; mental health issues, diabetes, and arthritis keeping her stranded in a wheelchair.

“Every single day I felt sad because she is in a wheelchair,” said Kevin. “I have to do something.”

With only 20 dollars, Kevin launched his business “Big Kevin Bolis”. Every day by 3 p.m. he is set up ready to sell over 10 different flavors of sweet icy treats. What was supposed to be a small business, unexpectedly went viral thanks to a social media post that was shared over 700 times on Facebook. Now, the Esparza’s have received an outpour of donations from the community. However, they are still in need of support.

If you wish to help them, they are located at 3500 Balboa Dr. in Bakersfield, right across from South High School. You can also make mobile donations via Zelle at 442-294-2314.