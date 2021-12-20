Bakersfield High School gives Christmas to 3-year-old Penelope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health believes this community was made for more; More caring. More support. More hope. We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place. Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live.

A murder suicide left a three-year-old girl parentless with her grandparents rushing to her aid. Now, a group from Bakersfield High School came together to give the child more than 30 gifts to comfort her on this tragic holiday season.



About a dozen students and staff from BHS gathered 30 presents for three-year-old Penelope. They presented the gifts to her grandmother now just days before Christmas.

December started with tragedy that left a three-year-old girl, Penelope parentless. A murder suicide left both Rejina Terriquez and her husband Arsenio Rubio dead.

This happening just weeks before Christmas, a group of BHS students and staff came together to give some cheer to Penelope.

“We wanted to do what we could and give back to them,” Stephanie Stone the event organizer said. “We want to change the dynamic around here and be a little more involved in the community when they need it to be able to step up. We may not be able to help everyone but if we can help one person we’re going to try and do that the best we can.”

More than 30 gifts were donated to Penelope. Football players, cheerleaders and the school mascot gave the gifts to Penelope’s grandmother Ana Terriquez.

“We don’t matter but my granddaughter does,” Ana Terriquez said. “She had such a radical ugly change in her life since now she will spend Christmas without her mom and dad.”

The presents were a mix of toys, books, and clothing. Terriquez said she’s extremely grateful for all of the gifts.

“I want to thank everyone that took the time to bring my granddaughter a gift, I don’t know how to thank them and I think I will be grateful till the day I die,” Terriquez said.

Terriquez said no one has stopped helping them since the day of the tragedy.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, you can click on the link to the page.