Bakersfield East Rotary Club donates ‘blessing bags’ to homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re inspired by those who make this community a better place, Adventist Health and KGET want to honor them. A local church is working to be a blessing to the community and they got a major boost from the Bakersfield East Rotary Club.

St. Elizabeth An Seton Catholic Church has been providing “blessing bags” to people in need each month since last fall. The church filled those bags with snacks, water, socks, gloves, hand warmers, toiletries and other items, then gave them to Bakersfield police to hand out to those in need in our community.

Today, the Bakersfield East Rotary Club presented the church with a $700 check and supplies so they can continue to make more than 100 “blessing bags” each month.

The Rotary Club says they were happy to help out a group that’s helping others.

“What’s nice about this program is it has an immediate effect on the community,” David Sullivan said. “Bags for the homeless, bags for the Bakersfield Police Department where they get handed out, so there’s instant help that they need desperately.”

Bakersfield police says everyone who receives a bag has been very happy and thankful. The church also gives blessing bags to the Mission at Kern County.