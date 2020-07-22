Made For More

Adventist Health Bakersfield Adventist Health Bakersfield is a comprehensive health care organization serving Kern County. Our deep roots in Kern County reflect more than a century’s worth of providing exceptional, faith-based health care services. Adventist Health Bakersfield’s comprehensive health care network includes a 254-bed acute care medical center, The AIS Cancer Center, Breast Center, three Quest Imaging centers and Adventist Health Physicians Network, providing our community with primary care and specialty physicians. Click here to learn more adventisthealth.org/bakersfield

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley The new 25-bed critical access hospital serves Tehachapi Valley and southeast Kern County. The key services include emergency care, inpatient, swing bed, laboratory, imaging, inpatient pharmacy and dietary services. Adventist Health also operates and manages three rural health clinics located in Tehachapi, Mojave and California City. Click here to learn more adventisthealth.org/tehachapi-valley