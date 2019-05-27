Routine call leads to drug bust

A routine home call turned into a drug sales arrest and drug seizure at a home in east Bakersfield Friday.

Kern County’s Probation Department conducted a home call yesterday in the 300 block of Golden Drive.

Officers contacted Jose Flores, who is on active mandatory supervision and searched the man’s home.

During the search, officers located four pounds of meth, one pound of heroin and other indicators related to drug sales.

Flores was arrested and booked into the county jail for various drug-related charges.