Memorial Day events around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day events happening around Kern County.

• Two local restaurants will be donating 10% of their proceeds to Thousand Flags.

Friday, May 24 – Broken Yolk Cafe, located at 3300 Buena Vista Road

Monday, May 27 – All Sequoia Sandwich Company locations

Be sure to mention that you would like a portion of your proceeds donated.

• Walk among the flags this weekend and remember the men and women who ensured our health, safety and liberty at the Park at River Walk.

A flag raising ceremony will be held each morning at 8 a.m. and the entrance flag is then lowered Sat. and Sun. evenings at 8 p.m. to the sound of Taps echoing over the lake.

On Memorial Day, Monday, visit the patriotic fair with booths, bands and more.

• The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery at 20th and Eye Streets is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It features the portraits of the 27 Kern County service members who died serving our country (Post 9-11).

• Bakersfield National Cemetery will host Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

The program will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd. in the assembly area.

• A Memorial Day Ceremony at the historic Union Cemetery on Monday at 9 a.m. on King and Potomac Streets.

Other ceremonies will be held at Greenlawn Mortuaries and Cemeteries Monday:

Visit the Northeast location on 3700 River Blvd. at 11 a.m.

Visit the Southwest location on 2739 Panama Ln. at 2 p.m.

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary will also hold a ceremony with patriotic singing and a balloon release. Visit the cemetery at 11:30 a.m. located at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.

• McMurtrey Aquatic Center will be kicking off its summer for some fun in the sun at the Operation Splash Event.

Join the fun on Memorial Day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at 1325 Q Street.

Cost is $4.00 per person or $13 for groups of four.