BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lululemon is bringing another store to Bakersfield.

The clothing store is moving into The Marketplace on Ming Avenue.

Lululemon sells a mix of athletic and leisure wear.

It’s become one of the most valuable brands on the market in the last few years, posting record highs in April.

This will be the second lululemon in Bakersfield – the brand also has a store on H Street in the downtown area.