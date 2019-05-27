KCSO teams up for cancer fundraiser

A four-year-old Bakersfield boy is fighting for his life once again, but this time an entire law enforcement agency is helping him battle it out.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Crusader’s Brewing to support Greyson Franklin, holding a fundraiser for the fighter.

Three years ago, the four-year-old went in for a routine dental check-up. His doctor found a sore that had spread to his entire mouth two weeks later.

After X-rays, blood work and a biopsy, Franklin was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Last year his family thought he completed his last chemo treatment- up until a couple months ago. On April 15, his fight began once again.

“His dad is a deputy, and we just wanted to come together as a family and try to help him out as much as we can,” said Deputy Brad Miller.

Deputies and the brewing company sold tacos, snow cones and held a raffle with all the proceeds going back to the family as they travel back and forth to Los Angeles for treatment.

