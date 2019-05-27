Judge to meet with media Tuesday regarding former principal’s murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge is scheduled to meet with the media Tuesday morning regarding requests to photograph and livestream the murder trial of a former elementary school principal accused of killing her husband.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer is expected to address media requests and answer questions regarding coverage of the trial of Leslie Chance at the 8:30 a.m. hearing.

A jury has not yet been selected for the trial of the 52-year-old Chance, who faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance.

On Aug. 25, 2013, Todd Chance’s body was found off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the palm of his right hand, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Leslie Chance drove with her husband to Noriega Road, shot him then left his Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before making her way home by taxi and on foot.

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time, Leslie Chance was arrested four days after the killing. She was released days later after the District Attorney’s office sent the case back to sheriff’s detectives for further investigation.

She was working as an administrator in the Greenfield Union School District when detectives rearrested her Dec. 1, 2016.