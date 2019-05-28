Deputies investigating suspicious vehicle arrest man on gun and drug charges

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies who received a call regarding a vehicle driving through an area and possibly casing houses arrested a man on gun, drug and trespassing charges.

Victor Alsept, 35, was the sole occupant of a vehicle stopped Friday morning in the 27000 block of Dustin Acres Road, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies found a stolen handgun, ammunition and drugs inside his vehicle.

A search warrant served at Alsept’s residence lead to the recovery of property stolen during a burglary a week ago in the Taft/Valley Acres area, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies also located a “large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine inside the residence.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.