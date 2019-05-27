CSUB holds nurse pinning ceremony

Closing out the CSUB commencement season, a pinning ceremony was held for up-and-coming nurses.

Dressed in white, with a pink stole, the class of 2019 walked across the stage of Harvey Auditorium for a celebratory moment as they ended their academic career.

After countless tests, exams and clinicals, the students can now claim their rightful title: as nurses.

Nursing class president Aristotle Galiza spoke about his plans after graduation.

“I’ll just try to provide the best care that I can to Kern County,” said Galiza. “I really want to be able to give my best to this community.”

The class president says he plans to work at Mercy Hospital in the intensive care unit.