The California Highway Patrol is in a Maximum Enforcement Period for Memorial Day weekend.

Officers began the period on Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. and will be in full force through Monday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The focus is making sure that all drivers and passengers are buckled up but officers are also looking for distracted and impaired drivers.

As of Sunday afternoon, officers have made nearly 750 DUI arrests statewide and more than 30 of those were in Bakersfield.