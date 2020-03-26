Kern County officials: We will not be proceeding with evictions at this time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than four out of every 10 people in Kern County rent their homes. with many residents being out of work or not getting paid during this time, paying rent could be tough. However, thanks to a new executive order by governor Newsom and local support to back it up, Kern County renters may be able to catch a break.

Emad Algaad stopped working for Uber due to health concerns. His wife is a stay at home mom.

“I have three children,” said Emad Algaad, Kern County resident. “One of my children has health condition issues, asthma, that’s what made me stop working.”

Now, Algaad is worried about how they’re going to pay rent.

“It’s paid for this month, but i’m thinking about next month,” said Algaad.

In the last few weeks, the spread of the coronavirus has prompted the health department to close businesses and advice that residents stay in their homes, leading to economic difficulties for those left without a job.

In an effort to offer some relief to residents in trouble, last week, Governor Newsom issued an executive order asking cities and counties to enact bans on evictions and foreclosures, if local governments approve it.

“The county of Kern is absolutely committed to be consistent with the governors orders, not taking action that will be conflicting or confusing in any way,” said Kern County Board of Supervisors chair Leticia Perez.

The protections are in effect until may 31. The order does not relieve a tenant from having to pay rent, the rent must be paid back after the protection period is over.

“Everyone has the responsibility to pay their bills ultimately and with time we will help people get on payment plans and pay through their finances so this isn’t ultimately crushing and adding to our homeless numbers,” said Lopez.

As far as homeowners with a mortgage, several major banks are also giving them a break.

Through a news conference, Governor Newsom announced Wells Fargo, Citi, JP Morgan and US bank are giving 90-day grace periods to homeowners.



Supervisor Perez’ office advises anyone in Kern County with eviction-related concerns can contact her office for help at 661-868-3690.