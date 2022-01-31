Little Athletes

Valley Children’s Ice Center and KGET want to know: Do you have a Little Athlete you want to show off? Upload your photos below and let everyone know how proud you are of them!
On Friday, February 18, you could win ice skating passes at the Valley Children’s Ice Center for you and 6 friends or family members. Enter below for your chance to win!
Valley Children’s Ice Center and KGET want to know: Do you have a Little Athlete you want to show off? Upload your photos below and let everyone know how proud you are of them!
On Friday, February 18, you could win ice skating passes at the Valley Children’s Ice Center for you and 6 friends or family members. Enter below for your chance to win!