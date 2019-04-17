Tehachapi residents can register for $100 towards Ring security product

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The City of Tehachapi is offering 100 of its residents a $100 rebate to purchase a Ring security product.

The rebate program only applies to Tehachapi residents and is first-come, first-served.

City officials say the goal is to stop residential burglaries and porch pirates.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and continues through May 31 or until funding runs out.

You can click on the link to find more information and register.