Tehachapi residents can register for $100 towards Ring security product
Registration for rebate begins Wednesday
The City of Tehachapi is offering 100 of its residents a $100 rebate to purchase a Ring security product.
The rebate program only applies to Tehachapi residents and is first-come, first-served.
City officials say the goal is to stop residential burglaries and porch pirates.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and continues through May 31 or until funding runs out.
You can click on the link to find more information and register.
