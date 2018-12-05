Survey ranks Bakersfield 150th out of 182 as 'Safest Cities in America' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city of Bakersfield has made another round of lists but it's not outstanding news for either of the rankings.

Overall, Bakersfield ranks 150 out of 182 cities in Wallethub.com's survey of the "Safest Cities in America."

The website's survey says Bakersfield ranks 125th for home and community safety. Plano, Texas is ranked as the safest, while Baton Rouge, Louisiana is the least safe.

Two other categories make up the study: Natural disaster risk and financial safety. Bakersfield ranks 146th and 165th, respectively.

The highest overall ranking California city on the list is Irvine at 30.

You can view Wallethub's list of the "Safest Cities in America" here.