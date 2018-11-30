Brothers' trailer ransacked after helping Camp Fire victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A pair of brothers recently drove their trailer to the city of Paradise to deliver care packages to fire victims, only to now be victims themselves after their trailer was ransacked.

The trailer was found, but nearly everything inside was taken.

You can donate to their GoFundMe account here.