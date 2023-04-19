WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) – The Tubatulabal lived at the place where the north and south forks of the Kern River met Tillie Creek — bodies of loud, deep water that had sustained them for centuries.

They told their children stories that explained how birds of prey had split open the Kern River Valley and how dueling winds battled where the valley’s two rivers met, but they had no answers for the injustice wrought upon their people by the white man in 1863.

Modern-day Tubatulabal tribal chief Robert Gomez says his people, lineal descendants of the Paiute of the Owens Valley, who lived just over the range to the east, were never the same after the Keyesville Massacre of 1863.

“It was a loss, tremendous loss, to our culture,” Gomez said. “Think of all that information, all that expertise, all that knowledge … that family took with them when they died. We could never recover that. We lost so much of our culture, and through the attempts at assimilation, we lost more.”

Gomez spoke with 17 News about the Tubatulabal, about the Keyesville Massacre and about the white man who tried to save them in a 17 News Special Report: The Keyesville Massacre of 1863 and in the web special attached here.

On April 12, 1863, Capt. Moses McLaughlin’s detachment of 44 men rode their mounts 120 miles south from Camp Babbitt, near present-day Visalia, into the Sierras. They eventually arrived near Keyesville, a helter-skelter, insubstantial gathering of wooden, dirt-floored houses, founded after gold was discovered in the southern Sierra.

It’s believed that Capt. McLaughlin had his detachment camp here around a knoll, 10 miles west of a Tubatulabal village near the mining town of Whiskey Flat, on Tillie Creek.

McLaughlin summoned Jose Chico, a friendly Owens Valley tribesman who cultivated a farm on the Kern River and had served as a guide and interpreter for the explorers John C. Fremont and Edward Kern.

Early the next morning, a Sunday, April 19, 1863, accompanied by 20 of his men, Capt. McLaughlin left Keyesville, riding at the head of a mounted column.

At dawn, the Union cavalry detachment awakened the residents of a small Tubatulabal village, separated the men from the woman and children, and then the boys and old men from the young adults. Then, without charges, trial or apology, they killed 35 men.

160 years later, the Tubatulabal of the Kern River Valley still remember.