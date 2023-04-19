KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern River Museum, in the heart of the old mining town of Whiskey Flat (now Kernville) is a valuable repository of California history, both inspiring and horrific.

Among its treasures: Artifacts, and the stories that go with them, that harken to the region’s earliest inhabitants, the Tubatulabal.

The Kern River Valley’s peaceful piñon people, according to Dianna Anderson, curator of the Kern Valley Museum, had lived in peace and plenty for centuries before the arrival of the white man. Then, mere decades after English-speaking settlers arrived, an unspeakable atrocity: Kern County’s Keyesville Massacre of 1863. A mounted detachment of U,S. soldiers slaughtered nearly three dozen members of the Tubatulabal.

Anderson spoke with 17 News about the Tubatulabal, about the Keyesville Massacre and about the white man who tried to save them in a 17 News Special Report: The Keyesville Massacre of 1863 and in the web special attached here.

“This valley was abundant,” Anderson said. “There were plenty of acorns, there were pine nuts at the south fork end of the valley. They had fish, they had game, they had elderberries. They would actually trade to other tribes. This was kind of a little trading center for the area.”

On April 12, 1863, Capt. Moses McLaughlin’s detachment of 44 men rode their mounts 120 miles south from Camp Babbitt, near present-day Visalia, into the Sierras. They eventually arrived near Keyesville, a helter-skelter, insubstantial gathering of wooden, dirt-floored houses, founded after gold was discovered in the southern Sierra.

It’s believed that Capt. McLaughlin had his detachment camp here around a knoll, 10 miles west of a Tubatulabal village near the mining town of Whiskey Flat, on Tillie Creek.

McLaughlin summoned Jose Chico, a friendly Owens Valley tribesman who cultivated a farm on the Kern River and had served as a guide and interpreter for the explorers John C. Fremont and Edward Kern.

Early the next morning, a Sunday, April 19, 1863, accompanied by 20 of his men, Capt. McLaughlin left Keyesville, riding at the head of a mounted column.

At dawn, the Union cavalry detachment awakened the residents of a small Tubatulabal village, separated the men from the woman and children, and then the boys and old men from the young adults. Then, without charges, trial or apology, they killed 35 men.

160 years later, the Tubatulabal of the Kern River Valley still remember.