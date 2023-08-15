Joe Nahama

Director of California Operations

Joe was born and raised in Bakersfield and attended Harding Elementary, Compton Junior High, and Highland High School (’87). He has worked in the industry for 33 years with degrees in Geology from UCLA (‘87), Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines (‘90), and a course certificate in Finance from the Harvard Business School, HBX (’17). Upon graduation from Mines, Joe worked for Union Pacific Resources as a production engineer in the South Texas Austin Chalk horizontal play. In 1992, Joe moved home to Bakersfield and worked for Nahama & Weagant Energy Co (NWEC). NWEC was a public company co-founded by Joe’s father, Rodney Nahama, with operations in Kern County. In 1993, Joe and his father started Nahama Natural Gas Co, focusing on oil and gas exploration in Kern County. Joe joined Vaquero Energy in 2002, working extensively in Kern and Santa Barbara counties. Honors include the Colorado School of Mines Young Alumnus Award (1997) and the AAPG Leverson Award (1998). Joe is married to Beth Nahama and has three children; two attend Bakersfield High School.

About Vaquero Energy, Inc.

Vaquero Energy Inc. (VEI) is a privately held independent oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating oil and gas properties in California, Texas, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. Headquartered in Bakersfield, CA, VEI and its controlled affiliates have operated and non-operated net production of 6,000 net BOEPD, 65% of which is oil.

Contact Vaquero Energy at (661) 616-0600