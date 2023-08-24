Chris Branson

President & Owner

Trinity safety company is an American self-made company, born and raised in the San Joaquin Valley. Chris Branson, the president and owner of the company was born in Bakersfield and grew up here until he felt called to join the Army as a young adult. While in the Army, Chris served two tours in Iraq. For his sacrifices and valor, the United States of America awarded him the purple heart. Upon his return, he knew he wanted to do something with his life that would continue to honor and serve this great country he defended. His family has worked for generations in oil and agriculture, so he decided to continue that family heritage and combine it with his protective instincts by creating Trinity Safety Company in 2009. As president and founder of Trinity Safety Company Chris and his team strive year after year to be the leading provider of safety services, equipment, consulting and training for a variety of industries, including oil & gas, agriculture, construction, food manufacturing and all types of processing facilities. The goal of Trinity Safety Company has always been an extension of what Chris learned in the Army, that we must ensure we do our part to get all the hard working men and women of Kern County home so each day so that one is ever left behind.

