KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored content by Kern Oil & Refining Co.
Posted: May 20, 2022 / 03:05 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 17, 2022 / 10:24 AM PDT
Sponsored content by Kern Oil & Refining Co.
Ilyana Capellan talks to Vice President, Melinda Palmer of Kern Oil & Refining Co., about their involvement in Studio 17’s Kern Energy Week.
For more information, click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: