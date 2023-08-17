Chad Hathaway

The Kern Energy Foundation was created in 2015 with a mission to educate the public about the many benefits of the energy industry. Energy is the lifeblood of our local economy – providing quality careers, generating significant tax revenue to fund vital local programs, creating ways for consumers to power their homes and cars, and providing materials for lifesaving technologies such as medical equipment and medicine. The Foundation, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization, is in cooperation with local energy companies from the oil & gas industries. The bi-annual Kern Oil Festival began in 2015 and the next Festival is set for May 11, 2024 at Stramler Park.

The Kern Oil Festival, formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, is a daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines. It seeks to educate the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on our local and state economies. The Kern Oil Festival is brought to the community by the Kern Energy Foundation.