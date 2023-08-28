Jim Damian

Jim Damian, Kern County’s Chief Economic Development Officer, is a two-time Ironman triathlon finisher and Bakersfield’s 2021 Businessperson of the Year.

Jim is a first-generation college graduate from Tehachapi, California and holds an undergraduate degree from San Diego State University and a master’s degree from The University of California, Berkeley.

In 2005, after a short career in social welfare, Jim returned to the Central Valley to found Stria. Stria, a five-time INC 5000 honoree and Bakersfield’s 2022 large business of the year, was a digital transformation company that used technology and continuous improvement to reduce the burdens associated with business processes. In August of 2022 Stria was acquired by Bitwise Industries, a private equity backed start-up company.

Jim is past-president of the Rotary Club of Bakersfield, Chairperson of Stewards, Inc., an advisor with the Central California Small Business Development Center and is active with both the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and California State University, Bakersfield.

Jim resides in Bakersfield with his wife Kelly Damian, an educator at Stockdale High School. Together, they have two daughters: Ruby, a freshman at San Diego State and Clara, a freshman at Stockdale High School.

Contact Information

Jim Damian, MSW

510.499.0907

Jim@JimDamian.com

To learn more, visit kernedc.com