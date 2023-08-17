Rob Hull

Sr. Area Manager, West Coast US

With over 40 years working directly for and with various E&P operators, technology providers, and consulting groups, Rob has developed expertise in E&P domains, work process improvement, technology deployment, and project management. He serves as a Subject Matter Expert for Halliburton in Mature Fields and CCUS and leading technical expert in Unconventionals in the Eastern Hemisphere and applicable technology and processes.

Mr. Hull’s practical experiences in the fields of geophysics, reservoir engineering, and production optimization has provided him with a keen understanding of the entire E&P value chain and the execution tactics for improving recovery, reserves, and lower operating costs. Mr., Hull has worked in multiple O&G Acquisitions and Divestitures groups. He has maintained a specific focus on the world’s mature fields and unconventional plays (Tight Gas/Oil, Heavy Oil and CBM) plays from exploration and field development thru facilities optimization. This has allowed him to move to the sustainability arena as this is the perfect adjacency to his current focus which is Geothermal, CCUS, Hydrogen and Plug and abandonment/Emissions. He has worked in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Eurasia and Asia Pacific in a variety of roles including Project Management, Practice Management, and Business Development. Most recently, he has moved into a role focused on Drilling and completions operations efficiency and cross product service line integration. He holds 3 patents specifically in Mature Field and Well Abandonment workflows and Advanced Commercial Models. Mr. Hull is a 2016 graduate of Halliburton’s Professional Leadership Excellence Program for executives.

