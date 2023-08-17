George Harmer

HSE Director, General Production Service, Inc.

Mar 2008 – Present

George oversees a team of 17 field safety professionals and a 650-employee base. One of his greatest strengths is the ability to build a team that works for the common good of the employee and the team providing a safe and healthful workplace. He has been in the oil and gas industry for most of my life around construction and well service. I was the Safety Director at a municipal water district, so his background is very diverse. His operational experience has helped him to be able to think outside the box has enabled him to create an atmosphere of trust with frontline workers. He believes that all incidents/accidents can be prevented this is only achievable by driving the safety culture from the top down and providing our employees with the tools to help them be successful. He has spent almost 12 years on the Board of Trustees at TUHS as well as working with the Oil Academy mentoring students.

About GPS

GPS, which started with one rig and three employees, has grown to more than 600 employees working for Aera Energy, Berry Petroleum, E&B Natural Resources, Sentinel Peak Resources, Crimson, Phillips 66, California Resource Company, Holmes Western and many other independents around the valley.

General Production Service is dedicated to the future and is working to ensure that new and innovative ideas continue to foster growth with a positive impact on safety, the environment, and the industry.

To learn more, visit GenProd.com